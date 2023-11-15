News & Insights

Manchester United CEO Arnold to leave club - Sky News

November 15, 2023

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold will leave the English soccer club by the end of the year, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Arnold was appointed for the top job in January 2022.

General counsel and board director Patrick Stewart will be named interim CEO, according to a Sky News reporter's post on social media platform X.

Manchester United did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The club's future ownership remains uncertain after the American Glazer family last year said they were looking at options for the 20-times English champions, including a new investment or a potential sale.

