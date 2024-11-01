Manchester United (MANU) has released an update.

Manchester United has appointed Rúben Amorim as the new head coach of the men’s first team, a move that is expected to bolster the club’s performance and appeal in the financial markets. Amorim, who has a proven track record with successes in the Primeira Liga, will officially join the team on November 11, 2024. This strategic decision aligns with Manchester United’s ongoing efforts to leverage its global brand and enhance revenue streams.

