Manchester United appoints Ruben Amorim as head coach

November 01, 2024 — 08:15 am EDT

Manchester United (MANU) announced the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements. He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on November 11. Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Ruben joins.

Read More on MANU:

