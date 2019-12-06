Manchester United, Alibaba Enter Partnership - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Manchester United (MANU) has entered a partnership with Alibaba Group (BABA) that will bring exclusive rights to club content in China to Alibaba's ecosystem. Manchester United content will be presented and localised on multiple Alibaba platforms, including a dedicated Manchester United channel - The new Manchester United Youku channel - on Alibaba's video-streaming platform, Youku.

The agreement will also involve collaborating to establish a future Manchester United flagship store on Tmall, Alibaba's B2C Marketplace, which will become the official online marketplace store selling Manchester United merchandise to Chinese consumers.

