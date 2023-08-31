Manappuram Finance (NSE:MANAPPURAM) Price Target Increased by 11.37% to 167.05

The average one-year price target for Manappuram Finance (NSE:MANAPPURAM) has been revised to 167.05 / share. This is an increase of 11.37% from the prior estimate of 150.00 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 111.10 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.73% from the latest reported closing price of 144.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manappuram Finance. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MANAPPURAM is 0.10%, an increase of 13.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 76,122K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 30,962K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,515K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,302K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,725K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,459K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANAPPURAM by 11.71% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,735K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

