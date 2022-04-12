Managing Volatility and Cyber Preparedness in Times of Turmoil: Board and C-Suite Conversations

As geopolitical uncertainty permeates global markets, board directors and members of the C-suite are constantly reviewing company strategy, evaluating volatility, monitoring the company risk register, adjusting cyber preparedness measures and assessing environmental, social and governance risks. As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, rising inflation, oscillating commodity prices and interest rate hikes have pressured corporate leaders to shore up their strategy and risk management practices during this tumultuous time.

Managing Market Volatility

For over a month, global markets have moved on every piece of news surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, selling off at each sign of escalation and rising on news of de-escalation.

“From a U.S. perspective, we came into this with inflation already high, with the supply chains already stressed. And now we’ve got sanctions on the Russian markets,” Nasdaq’s Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh said during a recent webinar. “But what we’ve really seen is that U.S. markets haven’t reacted nearly as much as some of the other markets around the world. And in reality, we seem to have pivoted back already to focusing on inflation risk at heart.”

Inflation fears continued to climb, prompting the Federal Reserve to raise rates for the first time in three years, and the Fed has signaled several more rate hikes throughout the rest of the year.

As Mackintosh noted, the cost of oil in manufacturing and transportation has become a “big component” of the recent consumer price index (CPI) readings, which measure consumer inflation. Additionally, food prices have risen due to supply shortages, as has the price of cars, given the chip shortages.

As companies continue to monitor inflation and possibly prepare to adjust their own prices of goods and services, they also must consider the sanctions against Russia. While the sanctions have not roiled the U.S. markets as much as other global markets, companies with exposure to Russia are facing difficult decisions as to whether they reduce or entirely write off business investments within Russia. As of early April 2022, more than 600 companies have announced that they would stop investments in Russia or cease operations and sales. As a result, this could impact corporate strategies and potentially create further stress on supply chain operations.

While the swift exit from Russia by hundreds of companies demonstrates the quick reaction to market pressures, boards and management teams must ensure that they are clearly communicating their strategic plans with employees and customers, whether by emails or notes or in-person discussions. Furthermore, the deftness directors and C-suite members exhibited at the onset of the war in Ukraine should continue as the war moves into its second month and inflation concerns persist.

Ensuring Cyber Preparedness

Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, cyberattacks remain one of the most prominent security risks that companies face. According to Nasdaq’s Chief Information Security Officer Lou Modano, Nasdaq observes many different types of cyberattacks on a daily basis and continually monitors ongoing threat activity. Cyber adversaries include nation state-sponsored actors, highly organized criminal groups and hacktivists. Their objectives range from the disruption of services, corporate espionage, data theft and destruction, fraud, identity theft and even extortion.

For boards and management teams, awareness of these threats and protection measures against them are among their top priorities, especially given the state of corporate cybersecurity over the past year. As Byron Loflin, Global Head of Board Advisory at Nasdaq, noted during a December 2021 virtual summit, “roughly 50% of companies in 2021 have experienced some ransomware or hack threat,” and “at least 86% of us have clicked by accident or from temptation on some phishing scheme.”

Given that boards are required to disclose risks to all stakeholders, communication between the Chief Security Information Officer (CISO) and directors is critical. Joan Conley, Senior Advisor on Corporate Governance and ESG Programs at Nasdaq, stressed the importance of an educational partnership between the two. Leveraging her own experience, Conley said that she, “in concert with the general counsel, developed an acronym dictionary focused on creating a deeper understanding of the language and issues being reported on by the CISO and CTO at committee and board meetings.” This dictionary, along with an ongoing director education program on cybersecurity and risk, was then converted into a dashboard that organized threats, risks and monitoring activity by category, allowing directors to have deeper insights and knowledge of corporate risks and their oversight roles. Conley also emphasized the importance of both ongoing education and tabletop exercises to help the board and employees prepare for all possible risk scenarios.

“The goal of a tabletop is to create a scenario where all of the key decision-makers and their teams are in roles where they would be if there was a real-life situation. The exercise then becomes increasingly valuable on the debriefing side. The debrief can be about three times as long as the actual exercise and the takeaways and the improvements are then communicated with the whole team and become part of the team goals,” Conley said during the Nasdaq and RANE Virtual Summit: Rebooting Your Board’s Cyber Survival Skills in December 2021.

Beyond implementing tabletop exercises, companies should have a tracking system in place to assess various cyber threats, determining the level of vulnerability and subsequent measures to address them—similar to the dashboard Conley mentioned. Frequent board and employee training sessions on emerging cyber threats are also immensely valuable. Boards and management teams can also leverage third-party cyber risk management programs and expertise to monitor risks and validate internal findings.

Navigating ESG in Times of Turmoil

Considering the various forces affecting the markets, the social and governance aspects of ESG have come to the forefront of C-suite and board conversations.

“Importantly, I think that the current war in Ukraine and the market volatility gives the opportunity for corporations to show how effective corporate governance can be a strategic differentiator and how well-comprised boards that are exercising high quality and independent oversight of their corporations have and will be able to remain focused on driving long-term value for their shareholders,” said Kaley Childs Karaffa, Head of Board Advisory in Americas at Nasdaq.

During a recent webinar, Karaffa outlined several focus areas she has observed in her work with boards and management teams.

The rise of stakeholder capitalism: According to Karaffa, many boards are assessing what the impacts of the current conditions are on their employees, customers, suppliers, partners and communities. If the board ensures the interests of these groups are considered and promoted, then the corporation and all its stakeholders benefit. The board’s knowledge about current events: For directors to accurately respond to current market conditions, there are two critical aspects boards must consider, Karaffa said. The first aspect is the board’s composition. It is essential to evaluate whether directors have relevant expertise and experience from current or previous roles that may be valuable in helping the board and management team understand the current situation and the resultant impacts on their corporation. This can also affect how the board is thinking about future succession planning efforts, ensuring that they have the requisite expertise and experience sitting at the board table to align to the corporation’s long-term (and possibly evolving) strategy. The second aspect is the importance of director education, both individually and in a group setting. A board has a duty to be well informed and to remain curious while providing oversight on strategic decisions. Karaffa noted the directors can take it upon themselves to seek information about current events, such as the war in Ukraine, supply chain interruptions or market volatility. In a group setting, a board can also gain knowledge from internal and external experts, providing them with information to make the most diligent decisions during uncertain times. Responsibility for risk oversight: As Karaffa said, “It’s the board’s role to see down the road and around the corner.” Therefore, directors should be considering the strength of their risk oversight practices and whether they are constructively challenging and asking questions of their management team about the risks the company faces. “This gives the opportunity for boards to have a creative exchange with management to not only consider and address short-term risks but also consider long-term opportunities. This builds a culture of resilience and innovation in the C-suite and the boardroom,” she said.

Key Takeaways

Even though companies are rapidly responding to news out of Ukraine while also monitoring the evolving corporate strategy, volatility, inflation, supply chain struggles and cybersecurity threats, boards and management teams have a responsibility to stay abreast of the evolving situation, plan for potential risks and execute strategic decisions. Leadership in times of turmoil is critical for all stakeholders and the future of a company.

“Thoughtful, reflective and purposeful governance drives alignment around corporate values, focus toward corporate purpose, business sustainability and long-term value,” said Karaffa.