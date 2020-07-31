If you have read any of my past articles you will know that my firm and I are passionate about helping financial advisors be more comprehensive. As part of that passion, we spend a lot of time focused on helping advisors and firms incorporate the risk management conversation into their practice and process. We sometimes meet firms/advisors that are already working with an insurance partner or are referring insurance to someone outside their firm. With either scenario, we field a lot of questions around “managing the risk of being comprehensive.” We describe this as the risk an advisor potentially assumes when offering insurance products or referring the client to an insurance partner. If you fall into one of those camps or are considering adding insurance as part of your client offering, we suggest you consider some of the questions below. The goal is to help you protect you and your business.

“I already work with an insurance group.”

If an advisor is already working with an insurance group, like a BGA or an IMO, that means they have likely provided an insurance solution to clients. We find that many advisors have a relationship in place to offer insurance, but it is not always part of their core business. Sometimes when an advisor’s focus is not in risk management, they do not know what they do not know. If this is you, we suggest you start with these simple questions to assess the potential risk to you and your firm.

Do you have E/O coverage for insurance products? We often review advisors/firms’ E&O policies to learn they have not added insurance products to their coverage. You should read your E&O policy to ensure insurance products are covered. It is usually simple to add them to your current policy. If you are a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), does your FORM ADV disclose you offer insurance products? Like the above, we have found instances where RIAs do have this language in their ADV. How are product recommendations formulated? We have asked advisors how they determined the right product to offer their client. A common answer is they provided their IMO/BGA the details of what they were looking for and they were provided the product. If this is you, you should ask your current provider their process for recommending specific products. Insurance products can sometimes provide incentives or added commissions (for the IMO or BGA.) You want to make sure they are not recommending a product based on their incentives versus the client’s best interest. Knowing the right questions to ask can mitigate this risk. Do you have a process for insurance reviews? The same way an advisor likely has a process for reviewing a financial plan or investment portfolio, the same should be true for reviewing your insurance policies. If you use an IMO/BGA, do they have a process to assist you? Having a good process for review can mitigate your business risk of offering insurance as part of your client experience.

“I don’t do insurance business, so I will refer it to someone outside my firm when it comes up.”

If you fall into this group, the goal should be to take ownership of your referral business. While the process of referring out to someone may seem harmless, sadly, we live in a world full of risk and we believe referring without a process in place can bring you unnecessary risk. What if something goes wrong with your client and the agent helping them? Do you know what they are recommending and/or do you want to know? We think the answer should be yes. The good news is you can take some simple steps to have a good referral process in place. Here are some questions to help you.

Do you have a referral process? Some advisors refer to the same person while others provide the client 2 or 3 people, so the client can choose. In either case, we think it is important to have a repeatable process. Explaining to the client your process can help, as well as adding language to your planning or fee agreements that provide legal cover for providing a referral as well. Do you have a process in place for documenting the insurance recommendation? A comprehensive advisor should want to know all the products that are used to help a client with their financial and life plan. Plus, it can also help you mitigate your risk and also help you be more valuable to the client. Here is a very common situation. You refer the client to the agent. The insurance agent recommends an insurance solution and the client agrees. Years later the client is asking you about it, why they own it, what it does, or a myriad of other questions. The advisor does not know nor remember the details. This situation can be solved with a simple form that you require your insurance partner to provide you at the time of sale. It is easy to put this in place and should be a requirement. We have some great examples to share. You can message me for examples. Do you have a process for insurance reviews? Just like documenting the recommendation, we believe this is an equally important process to have in place. Require your insurance partners to have a review process in place. If they want your referral, they should be eager to help.

We believe people want a comprehensive experience. The financial advisor is uniquely qualified and positioned to fill that need. Providing insurance as part of the advisor offering or by handing it off to a trusted partner can play an important role in the client experience. Don’t overthink the ideas we shared but use the ones that make sense to you. The goal is to help you build a better client experience without adding unnecessary risk.

