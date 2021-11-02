Managing Risk Amid an Energy Shortage

Countries across the globe are grappling with an energy shortage, from rolling blackouts in China and power plants in India nearly running out of coal to rising gasoline prices in the U.S. and soaring natural gas prices in Europe. The increased demand and lack of supply have fueled intense volatility and huge surges in pricing. For energy firms, this can be a precarious time but having the proper risk management tools is pivotal for companies to successfully navigate the current market turmoil.

The large swings in prices often increase margin requirements and, in turn, drain cash. A lack of transparency on margin requirements can lead to companies either being blindsided or holding huge cash in reserves. Despite the adage, "Cash is King," having cash sitting in a bank account is generally bad for business because keeping large bank reserves for a rainy day means that money is not working for the company. However, having too little cash means a company could be blindsided when creditors come calling.

Many smaller energy companies are struggling for cash; some are even going bust. For instance, in the U.K. alone, almost 1.5 million households have been affected by companies, including People's Energy, Utility Point, PfP Energy and MoneyPlus Energy, going under.

As the Northern Hemisphere moves into the winter months, there have been growing concerns that greater energy demand for heating may exacerbate the supply shortage and force manufacturers into increasing consumer prices. Notably, winter natural gas prices in the U.S. are forecast to see a sizable increase in 2021-2022. According to Statista, U.S. consumers are expected to pay an average of $12.92 per thousand cubic feet of natural gas, representing an increase of over $2.



Given the current state of the energy market, hedging is crucial, but many firms are unable to do so because of a lack of access to capital. Having the right balance between maintaining cash reserves while wisely investing capital is the ultimate goal. Even though finding that balance when the market is in turmoil is challenging, it is not unattainable if you have the proper tools to improve your understanding of margin requirements and give your more clarity and control over cash requirements. Simply, it's a case of having the right amount of cash in the right place at the right time.

With increased visibility of real-time exchange margin replication, energy companies can improve their financial footing. Knowing a firm's initial margin (IM) requirements as traders and clients place trades on an exchange will ensure that there are no surprises when a central counterparty clearing house (CCP) comes calling to collect.

To further ensure that the company is ahead of the game, real-time stress testing during volatile market conditions may answer the other half of the puzzle. For example, you can stress your portfolio to preempt future margin calls and even run various scenarios of events, giving you a heads up on what liquidity will be required in each circumstance. Furthermore, monitoring trading activity in real-time, including the profit or loss on trades, positions or accounts,means companies won't miss any surprises.

With greater IM transparency and stress testing, companies can rest assured that they have cash reserves at hand while still being able to invest capital efficiently. It reduces the risk of needing to unwind investments to make that CCP call and lessens the need to borrow during periods where inflation concerns are mounting.

