Managing Policy Acquisition Costs: A Key Driver of HRTG's Profits?

For Heritage Insurance Group HRTG, policy acquisition costs play a crucial role in determining its profitability. Policy acquisition costs (“PAC”) consist of commissions paid to outside agents at the time of policy issuance, policy administration fees paid to a third-party administrator at the time of policy issuance, premium taxes and inspection fees.



Heritage Insurance uses policy acquisition costs as both a growth driver and a profitability tool. By strategically allocating acquisition resources, the insurer supports expansion into new markets and product lines, particularly in high-demand states such as Florida and North Carolina. PAC also plays a critical role in profitability, directly influencing Heritage’s expense ratio, a key component of the combined ratio that measures underwriting performance. In 2024, the net expense ratio was 36%, up 80 basis points year over year, as policy acquisition costs grew faster than net earned premiums.



Digitalization has become an important tool in managing these expenses efficiently, while improved customer retention and selective underwriting further help lower the expense ratio, supporting overall margin improvement. Effective control of such costs allows Heritage to maintain competitive pricing without compromising on profitability. When acquisition costs are well-managed, the combined ratio improves, enhancing underwriting performance, with the loss ratio forming another component of this measure.



Over the past two years, policy acquisition costs have increased in line with higher business volumes, and their share of revenues has also risen, highlighting their growing importance in driving Heritage’s growth and sustaining underwriting profitability.

What About HRTG’s Peers?

Policy acquisition costs are vital for both HCI Group HCI and Universal Insurance Holdings UVE, aiding both these insurers in expanding into new geographies while maintaining competitive pricing. Managing these costs efficiently aids HCI Group and Universal Insurance in improving their expense ratio and thus underwriting profitability. Also, these efforts well poise both HCI Group and Universal Insurance to maintain solid margins across their personal and commercial insurance operations.

HRTG’s Price Performance

Shares of HRTG have gained 93.3% year to date, outperforming the industry.



HRTG’s Expensive Valuation

HRTG trades at a price-to-book value ratio of 1.89, above the industry average of 1.53. But it carries a Value Score of A.



Estimate Movement for HRTG

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRTG’s third-quarter and fourth-quarter 2025 EPS witnessed no movement in the past 60 days. The same holds true for full-year 2025 and 2026 estimates.



The consensus estimates for HRTG’s 2025 and 2026 revenues and EPS indicate year-over-year increases.



HRTG currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

