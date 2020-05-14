Managing Chaos Amid These Trying Times

What an unprecedented time we are in. Our lifestyle, culture, daily expectations, and perception of reality has been vastly distorted. The hustle and bustle that defined many of our lives, pre-pandemic. has come to a halt. We are now entrenched in a time of uncertainty, variability, and for some, even chaos.

Yet, if there is one thing that rings true throughout the halls of time is the resiliency, tenacity, and ingenuity of human beings. When faced with some of the most daunting of circumstances we have an innate ability to pull together, break self-imposed limits, and surpass what we thought was once impossible. Our current situation is no different and I take great comfort in knowing the best of humanity within us will continue to push through these trying times.

As we continue to navigate through the current pandemic, I want to provide you with an approach in how to navigate crisis of any sort. It is from my Chief Integration Officer and human behavior expert, Dr. Gino Collura, at my Tampa-based, Registered Investment Advisory firm, Finance CAPE. Our hope is that you will find some of it useful and applicable to your own lives and businesses, particularly when leading your clients. The process consists of the following five steps:

Communicate : When we begin to feel stressed out we often forget the BEST way to communicate with others. Often, our emotions get the best of us because they are being influenced by neurohormones being released into our body that are responding to the catalyst of the stressor. When this happens over a prolonged period of time we have a tendency to forget just how important clear and concise communication is. Make it a point to communicate with those closest to you about how you are feeling, why you are feeling that way, and what you think potential solutions are. Have a Plan Based on Principles : Chaos is fluid and unpredictable. You cannot have a firm plan that is concrete. You have to be flexible and make real-time adjustments to what you are doing based on the best data on hand. Ensure your plan as well as response to chaos and crisis are rooted in principles you believe in and define who you are and what you want to accomplish. Stay Up To Date: Access to the RIGHT information is everything. Ensure you are doing your part to stay current with the latest developments with the crisis at hand so you can communicate with your loved ones/colleagues as well as adjust your plan accordingly. Adapt: This aligns with having a plan based on principles. The important facet is knowing what those principles are. If you have a clear understanding of what you want to achieve (which is managing the crisis and chaos successfully), work backwards and figure out the steps needed to achieve it. This will allow you to identify the principles and subsequent tactics to execute in order to achieve your goal. Stay Engaged and Active : Don’t sit back and wait for magic to happen. You have everything you need to successfully navigate the waters of chaos. Embrace them, embody them, and rise to the occasion so you can overcome the adversity at hand. Ignoring problems only leads to more problems; face them head on, stay calm, communicate, follow the plan, adapt as needed and enjoy the fruits of overcoming the adversity.

It is important to note that as we all continue to navigate these trying times we must never forget that we are not alone. Maintaining social and professional support for one another is vital as “many hands make for a light lift”. Stay safe, stay healthy, and stay strong.

