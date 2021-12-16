Manager Magazin: Volkswagen Sales To Reach Just Below 9 Mln Vehicles In 2021

(RTTNews) - The German carmaker Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) will be selling just below 9 million vehicles in the current year, as per a report published in Manager Magazin. In the next year, total sales will be around 8 million vehicles, according to the report. The Manager Magazin published the report citing people familiar with the matter.

In October, Volkswagen lowered its forecast for deliveries to customers. Then, the company projected deliveries to be in line with the previous year amid market conditions that continue to be challenging.

