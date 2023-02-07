Managed Account Advisors Cuts Stake in OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

Fintel reports that Managed Account Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.03MM shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR). This represents 0.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2022 they reported 4.32MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 99.21% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.11% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for OraSure Technologies is $5.55. The forecasts range from a low of $4.80 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 0.11% from its latest reported closing price of $5.54.

The projected annual revenue for OraSure Technologies is $241MM, a decrease of 26.65%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.46.

Fund Sentiment

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in OraSure Technologies. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.74%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OSUR is 0.0386%, an increase of 35.8811%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.54% to 68,891K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,372,348 shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,051,381 shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSUR by 50.96% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 4,250,000 shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,953,375 shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,716,548 shares, representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSUR by 58.14% over the last quarter.

American Capital Management holds 2,510,288 shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,470,687 shares, representing a decrease of 38.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSUR by 6.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,157,546 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orasure Technologies Background Information



OraSure Technologies empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure's portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician's offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers.

