MANA Crypto News: Decentraland Struts Higher on Metaverse Fashion Week Plans

The metaverse is still a very new and unusual space for many people. Only those on the cutting edge are deeply entrenched in virtual reality (VR) technology, especially those platforms built specifically for social media. But as time ticks on, more and more people will be exposed to the metaverse and to its many offerings. Decentraland (CCC:MANA-USD) is one network that’s leading the charge toward a VR-fueled future, and it’s doing so with many new firsts for the space. The most recent MANA crypto news sees the network bring fashion further into the fold.

Source: Lichi / Shutterstock.com

In a world built for self-expression, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) representing clothing, accessories and other belongings are ubiquitous. Auction house Sotheby’s has a headquarters in Decentraland, and seeks to place fine art into users’ hands. Music festivals have become a reality for the space as well, seeing Decentraland put together the very first with a show headlined by Deadmau5.

Fashion isn’t brand-new to the metaverse. In fact, it’s one of the interests that is most embraced in the space. The focus on self-expression makes it a natural fit. This allows many fashion brands and lovers to engage with the metaverse in a constructive manner. As such, a number of projects focused on digital fashion have cropped up. Dolce & Gabbana sold a collection of NFTs in October for $6 million. Meanwhile, networks like Boson Protocol (CCC:BOSON-USD) are allowing users to buy one-of-one fashion tokens tied to real assets which they can swap for.

MANA Crypto News: Fashion Week Is Coming to Decentraland

Decentraland is obviously quite keen on continuing this relationship between the metaverse and the fashion world, judging by the most recent MANA crypto news. Indeed, the network will be hosting the first-ever metaverse fashion show on its platform in early 2022.

The fashion show will take place at the end of March, per Decentraland’s announcement. The aptly named Metaverse Fashion Week will see users show off exclusive NFT fashion on a VR runway. According to the tweet, the event will also feature afterparties and opportunities to shop for fashion NFTs.

Calling all designers, brands and fashionistas.

Decentraland x @UNXD_NFT presents Metaverse Fashion Week.

A week of Catwalk shows, pop up shops, after parties and immersive experiences 24th – 27th March 2022

have your collections ready! pic.twitter.com/BXkpAV1TOJ

— Decentraland (@decentraland) December 26, 2021

The Fashion Week event comes as part of a collaboration between Decentraland and UNXD. Built on the Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD) ecosystem, UNXD is a fashion-focused blockchain marketplace. It is coming to investors’ attention after hosting Dolce & Gabbana’s NFT collection on its platform.

All of this chatter about Decentraland’s incoming fashion event is doing well to boost the token today. Indeed, MANA is seeing a 4% gain this morning. Moreover, the announcement has trading volume increasing on the network. With over $900 million in MANA trading hands today, the crypto is boasting a 16% increase in trading volume over yesterday.

On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

