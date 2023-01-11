Man with knife wounds six people at Gare du Nord station, Paris

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

January 11, 2023 — 02:41 am EST

Written by Alain Acco, Bertrand Boucey, Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - A man with a knife attacked six people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Wednesday morning, leaving one with major injuries, a police spokesperson said.

The attacker was shot several times by police and taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said. The man's motivations were not immediately clear, the force added.

One police source said the police officer who shot the attacker was off-duty.

The station is one of the busiest in Europe and a major link between Paris, London and the north of Europe.

Police secured the area following the attack, which happened around 0645 CET (0545 GMT).

Radio franceinfo, quoting rail operator SNCF, said trains were operating normally.

