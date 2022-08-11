US Markets

Man who tried to breach FBI building killed in standoff with police -Ohio official

An armed man suspected of attempting to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday and who later exchanged gunfire with law enforcement officers during a standoff has died of his injuries, an Ohio State Highway Patrol official said.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - An armed man suspected of attempting to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday and who later exchanged gunfire with law enforcement officers during a standoff has died of his injuries, an Ohio State Highway Patrol official said. (Reporting by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((tyler.clifford@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA FBI/OHIO (URGENT)

