Man who set himself on fire near Japan's PM office is unconscious - TV Asahi

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A man who was protesting a state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set himself on fire near the premier's office, TV Asahi reported on Wednesday.

He was unconscious and a police officer who tried to extinguish the fire was also injured and both were transferred to a hospital, according to the report.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

