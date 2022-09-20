Man who set himself on fire near Japan's PM office is unconscious - TV Asahi

Mariko Katsumura Reuters
Kaori Kaneko Reuters
TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A man who was protesting a state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set himself on fire near the premier's office, TV Asahi reported on Wednesday.

He was unconscious and a police officer who tried to extinguish the fire was also injured and both were transferred to a hospital, according to the report.

