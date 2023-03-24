US Markets

Man who provided guns pleads guilty in Haiti leader's assassination

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO ARDUENGO

March 24, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by Sarah Morland for Reuters ->

Adds detail from court documents, background

March 24 (Reuters) - Dual Haitian-Chilean citizen Rodolphe Jaar on Friday pleaded guilty before a U.S. judge to three charges involving his role in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, killed in his home in July 2021, court documents showed.

Jaar is one of 11 defendants in the case, which includes businessmen accused of helping obtain vehicles and firearms from Florida and former Colombian soldiers accused of gunning down Moise in his bedroom.

He was arrested in January 2022 in the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti.

Sentencing for Jaar, who could face up to life in prison, has been set for June 2 in Miami, court filings showed.

Moise's murder left a political vacuum in the Caribbean nation and emboldened powerful gangs who now effectively control large parts of the country and whose turf wars are fueling a humanitarian crisis with at least 160,000 people displaced.

Jaar's lawyer declined to comment.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Grant McCool)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.