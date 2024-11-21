Man Wah Holdings Reports Resilient Interim Financials

Man Wah Holdings (HK:1999) has released an update.
Man Wah Holdings Limited announced its interim results for the six months ended September 2024, revealing a slight dip in revenue to HK$8.31 billion from HK$8.94 billion in the previous year. Despite this, the company managed to maintain a stable operating profit of HK$1.51 billion, showcasing resilience in a challenging market environment. The period also saw a significant improvement in total comprehensive income, rising to HK$1.34 billion, driven by favorable currency translation differences.
