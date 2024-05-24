Man Wah Holdings Prepares for Treasury Shares

Man Wah Holdings (HK:1999) has released an update.

Man Wah Holdings Limited is set to amend its Memorandum of Association to enable the holding of treasury shares, aligning with new Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules effective June 11, 2024. The amendment and a fresh Memorandum of Association will be presented for shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. The board believes these changes will benefit the company and its shareholders.

