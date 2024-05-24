News & Insights

Stocks

Man Wah Holdings Prepares for Treasury Shares

May 24, 2024 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Man Wah Holdings (HK:1999) has released an update.

Man Wah Holdings Limited is set to amend its Memorandum of Association to enable the holding of treasury shares, aligning with new Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules effective June 11, 2024. The amendment and a fresh Memorandum of Association will be presented for shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. The board believes these changes will benefit the company and its shareholders.

For further insights into HK:1999 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAWHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.