Man Wah Holdings (MAWHF) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Man Wah Holdings said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2023 will receive the payment on July 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 20.69%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Man Wah Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAWHF is 0.00%, an increase of 1.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.43% to 1,133K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 136.40% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Man Wah Holdings is 2.29. The forecasts range from a low of 1.36 to a high of $2.90. The average price target represents an increase of 136.40% from its latest reported closing price of 0.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Man Wah Holdings is 21,319MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 1,133K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares, representing an increase of 31.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAWHF by 1.26% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.