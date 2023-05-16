Man Wah Holdings Ltd - ADR (MAWHY) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Man Wah Holdings Ltd - ADR said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.26 per share ($0.51 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 will receive the payment on August 4, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Man Wah Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAWHY is 1.07%, an increase of 38.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.12% to 5,318K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 19, 2023, the average one-year price target for Man Wah Holdings Ltd - ADR is 47.31. The forecasts range from a low of 29.04 to a high of $61.74. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Man Wah Holdings Ltd - ADR is 21,319MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CNRYX - Sunbridge Capital Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 2,426K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,066K shares, representing an increase of 14.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAWHY by 16.25% over the last quarter.

China Fund holds 1,628K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DRESX - Driehaus Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth Fund holds 783K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,446K shares, representing a decrease of 84.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAWHY by 52.39% over the last quarter.

JOMEX - JOHCM Emerging Markets Small Mid Cap Equity Fund Class Z Shares holds 362K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing an increase of 25.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAWHY by 80.05% over the last quarter.

WCQGX - WCM China Quality Growth Fund Investor Class Shares holds 118K shares.

