Man Wah Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (MAWHY) Price Target Increased by 17.71% to 13.16

The average one-year price target for Man Wah Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:MAWHY) has been revised to $13.16 / share. This is an increase of 17.71% from the prior estimate of $11.18 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.90 to a high of $13.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.05% from the latest reported closing price of $18.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Man Wah Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 54.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAWHY is 0.24%, an increase of 52.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 87.00% to 5,018K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

China Fund holds 3,216K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,291K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 314K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAWHY by 3.05% over the last quarter.

MSTFX - Morningstar International Equity Fund holds 168K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DIEFX - Destinations International Equity Fund Class I holds 28K shares. No change in the last quarter.

