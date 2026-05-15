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Man Wah Holdings Limited Bottom Line Retreats In Full Year

May 15, 2026 — 01:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Man Wah Holdings Limited (1999.HK) announced a profit for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at HK$1.812 billion, or HK$0.4672 per share. This compares with HK$2.063 billion, or HK$0.5319 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.8% to HK$16.429 billion from HK$16.903 billion last year.

Man Wah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: HK$1.812 Bln. vs. HK$2.063 Bln. last year. -EPS: HK$0.4672 vs. HK$0.5319 last year. -Revenue: HK$16.429 Bln vs. HK$16.903 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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