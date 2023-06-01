Man Wah Holdings (HKEX:1999) Price Target Decreased by 18.19% to 8.60

The average one-year price target for Man Wah Holdings (HKEX:1999) has been revised to 8.60 / share. This is an decrease of 18.19% from the prior estimate of 10.51 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.16 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.94% from the latest reported closing price of 5.12 / share.

Man Wah Holdings Maintains 4.88% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.88%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Man Wah Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 20.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1999 is 0.23%, an increase of 4.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.03% to 147,046K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,178K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,274K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1999 by 75.70% over the last quarter.

MCHFX - MATTHEWS CHINA FUND Investor Class Shares holds 12,349K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,508K shares, representing an increase of 23.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1999 by 3.65% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,744K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,673K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1999 by 22.38% over the last quarter.

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 10,143K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,599K shares, representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1999 by 53.09% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,908K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

