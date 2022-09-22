MANU

Man United reinstates forecast after quarterly loss narrows

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Manchester United reinstated its financial forecast for 2023 on Thursday, expecting to report higher annual core profit despite the Premier League club failing to qualify for this season's lucrative Champions League.

The English Premier League soccer club reported a net loss of 70.7 million pounds for the three months to June 30, compared with a loss of 107.7 million pounds a year earlier.

