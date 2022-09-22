Man United reinstates forecast after quarterly loss narrows

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United MANU.N reinstated its financial forecast for 2023 on Thursday, expecting to report higher annual core profit despite the Premier League club failing to qualify for this season's lucrative Champions League.

The English Premier League soccer club reported a net loss of 70.7 million pounds for the three months to June 30, compared with a loss of 107.7 million pounds a year earlier.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru Editing by Keith Weir and Toby Chopra)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.