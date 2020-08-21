Man United captain detained on Greek island after brawl

Contributors
George Georgiopoulos Reuters
Lefteris Papadimas Reuters
Published

The captain of British soccer club Manchester United was detained for questioning in the Greek island of Mykonos for assaulting officers after a brawl, Greek state TV ERT said.

ATHENS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The captain of British soccer club Manchester United was detained for questioning in the Greek island of Mykonos for assaulting officers after a brawl, Greek state TV ERT said.

Harry Maguire was detained after assaulting officers who were called in to break up a brawl between two groups of tourists. Two other Britons were also detained.

"The soccer player was verbally abusive to an officer and then hit him," a police official said. "The three were resisting when brought to the Mykonos police station."

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Alison Williams)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More