Man United captain detained on Greek island after brawl

ATHENS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The captain of British soccer club Manchester United was detained for questioning in the Greek island of Mykonos for assaulting officers after a brawl, Greek state TV ERT said.

Harry Maguire was detained after assaulting officers who were called in to break up a brawl between two groups of tourists. Two other Britons were also detained.

"The soccer player was verbally abusive to an officer and then hit him," a police official said. "The three were resisting when brought to the Mykonos police station."

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Alison Williams)

