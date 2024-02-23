MAN Truck & Bus Extends Contract With CFO Inka Koljonen For 5 Years

(RTTNews) - MAN Truck & Bus SE extended Inka Koljonen's contract as chief financial officer and executive board member for finance, IT and legal affairs for a further five years until 2030, effective February 1, 2025.

Prior to this, she worked at commercial vehicle supplier SAF Holland, where her responsibilities on the Executive Board included Accounting & Controlling, Financing & Treasury, IT and Legal. Prior to that, she was Business Unit CFO at Clariant AG and CFO of Siemens Russia, among others, and also held management positions at MTU Aero Engines AG.

Inka Koljonen is a Finnish citizen, holds a degree in business administration from LMU in Munich and speaks next to her native language Finnish fluently German and five other languages.

"Over the past two years, Inka Koljonen has played a key role in completing the restructuring of MAN and successfully shaping the company's turnaround. She is a great addition to both the MAN Executive Board team and the TRATON GROUP," said Christian Levin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAN Truck & Bus SE and Chairman of the Executive Board of the TRATON GROUP. "We are very much looking forward to continuing working with her."

Alexander Vlaskamp, Chairman of the Executive Board of MAN Truck & Bus SE, added: "Inka Koljonen is a valuable addition to our Executive Board team. Her immediate action program at the beginning of the war in Ukraine played a key role in significantly minimizing the economic damage caused by the six-week production stop for our trucks. She is providing important impetus both in the ongoing transformation of MAN and with her cash initiative, among others. I would like to thank her and her team for their achievements to date and look forward to working with her in the future."

