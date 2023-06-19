News & Insights

Man stabs police officer outside Brazilian embassy in Tunis

June 19, 2023 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by Tarek Amara for Reuters ->

TUNIS, June 19 (Reuters) - A man stabbed a policeman on duty outside the Brazilian embassy in Tunis on Monday before police shot the attacker in the leg and arrested him, the Interior Ministry said.

A ministry official said the attacker, 53, was mentally disordered and the stabbing was not being treated as terrorism.

