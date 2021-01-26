Markets

MAN SE Reaches Agreement On Realignment Of MAN Truck & Bus SE - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Executive Board members of MAN SE (MAGOF.PK) and MAN Truck & Bus SE and the employee representatives have reached an agreement on realignment of MAN Truck & Bus SE. This sets out a restructuring of all areas of the MAN Truck & Bus business. The agreement provides a package of measures with the aim of improving operating result by up to 1.7 billion euros. The measures entail reducing around 3,500 jobs in Germany by the end of 2022.

The agreement sets out a repositioning of the development and production network with a focus on future technologies.

