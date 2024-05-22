News & Insights

Man Sang International Names New CEO

Man Sang International (HK:0938) has released an update.

Man Sang International Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Tam Ka Yu as its new CEO starting from 22 May 2024. Mr. Tam brings over 18 years of experience in the finance sector and is expected to steer the company with his extensive background in corporate finance, including roles at well-known firms like KPMG and China Merchants Securities. The company is confident that Mr. Tam’s leadership will enhance its corporate governance and implementation of strategic objectives.

