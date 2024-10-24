Man Sang International Faces Ongoing Legal Challenges

Man Sang International (HK:0938) has released an update.

Man Sang International is involved in ongoing legal proceedings with Chongqing Kingstone, following a recent hearing at the Chongqing Supreme Court. Both parties are considering mediation while negotiations for settling the dispute between Chongqing Kingstone and the lender continue. Investors are urged to remain cautious as the company seeks to protect its interests and will provide updates on any significant developments.

