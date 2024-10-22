News & Insights

Man Sang International Faces Legal Challenges in Chongqing

Man Sang International (HK:0938) has released an update.

Man Sang International Limited is currently involved in legal proceedings with a hearing scheduled at the Chongqing Supreme Court on October 24, 2024. The company is actively negotiating with the lender to settle the dispute and is committed to protecting its interests during this process. Investors are advised to remain cautious while dealing with the company’s securities.

