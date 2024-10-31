News & Insights

Man Sang International Announces Key Leadership Change

October 31, 2024 — 08:49 am EDT

Man Sang International (HK:0938) has released an update.

Man Sang International Limited has announced a key leadership change, with Ms. Ho Wing Yan stepping down as Company Secretary and Authorised Representative, effective November 1, 2024. The position will be filled by the company’s CFO, Mr. Wun Chun Yip, who brings over 20 years of experience in finance and management. This strategic move could influence the company’s future operations and investor confidence.

