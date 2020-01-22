Man quarantined after Hong Kong's first preliminary positive test for Wuhan virus

Hong Kong quarantined a 39-year-old man on Wednesday after the city's first preliminary positive result in a test for the new flu-like coronavirus found in an outbreak in central mainland China, authorities said.
