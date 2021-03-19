Cryptocurrencies

Man Pleads Guilty to Trying to Bribe Worker With Bitcoin in Would-Be Extortion Attempt

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published

A Russian man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to hack a U.S. company’s computer network in which he attempted to bribe an employee with bitcoin in a thwarted extortion attempt.

  • Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, 27, traveled to the U.S. to recruit an employee to his scheme to introduce malware into the unnamed company’s network.
  • According to an announcement Thursday, Kriuchkov offered to pay the employee in bitcoin for doing so.
  • The defendant made numerous trips between California and Nevada in August 2020 to entice the employee, before the employee reported him to his employer who in turn alerted the FBI.
  • Kriuchkov pleaded guilty to conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer.
  • He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10.

See also: New Zealand Stock Exchange Hit Repeatedly by Cybercriminals Demanding Bitcoin

