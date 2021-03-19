Man Pleads Guilty to Trying to Bribe Worker With Bitcoin in Would-Be Extortion Attempt

A Russian man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to hack a U.S. company’s computer network in which he attempted to bribe an employee with bitcoin in a thwarted extortion attempt.

Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, 27, traveled to the U.S. to recruit an employee to his scheme to introduce malware into the unnamed company’s network.

According to an announcement Thursday, Kriuchkov offered to pay the employee in bitcoin for doing so.

The defendant made numerous trips between California and Nevada in August 2020 to entice the employee, before the employee reported him to his employer who in turn alerted the FBI.

Kriuchkov pleaded guilty to conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10.

