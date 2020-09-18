Man Group to launch $100 mln share buyback

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Man Group EMG.L said on Friday it will start a share buyback programme of up to $100 million, with around 66 million shares to be aquired.

The one-year programme, with the aim of reducing the company's share capital, will run from 18 September 2020 to 17 September 2021, the firm said.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Karin Strohecker)

