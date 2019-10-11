Man Group Q3 assets fall 1.5% on outflows, currency moves

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Man Group EMG.L on Friday posted a 1.5% fall in assets under management in the three months to the end of September, hit by net outflows of client cash and adverse currency moves.

Total assets were $112.7 billion at the end of the period, down from $114.4 billion at the end of June, after net outflows of $1.1 billion and currency losses of $1.3 billion more than offset investment gains of $700 million, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.