Man Group posts record $151.7 billion AUM, beats analyst expectations

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Man Group EMG.L posted a record high in assets under management to $151.7 billion on Tuesday, beating analyst expectations for growth for the first half of 2023.

The firm also reported net inflows of $2.6 billion for the period, about a fifth lower against a year earlier, although this was 2.5% higher than the average posted by the UK hedge fund industry.

Luke Ellis, Man's departing Chief Executive Officer said in statement that the flows highlighted "broad-based demand" for the firm's range of differentiated investment strategies, and reflected "the quality of our longstanding relationships with allocators around the world."

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie, editing by Sinead Cruise)

