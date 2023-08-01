News & Insights

Man Group posts record $151.7 billion AUM, beats analyst expectations

August 01, 2023 — 02:18 am EDT

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Man Group EMG.L posted a record high in assets under management to $151.7 billion on Tuesday, beating analyst expectations for growth for the first half of 2023.

The firm also reported net inflows of $2.6 billion for the period, about a fifth lower against a year earlier, although this was 2.5% higher than the average posted by the UK hedge fund industry.

Luke Ellis, Man's departing Chief Executive Officer said in statement that the flows highlighted "broad-based demand" for the firm's range of differentiated investment strategies, and reflected "the quality of our longstanding relationships with allocators around the world."

