Man Group posts lower 2020 profit but raises dividend as funds hit record high

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

British hedge fund manager Man Group on Tuesday posted a slide in its 2020 core pretax profit, but raised its total dividend by 8% as funds under management touched a record high.

March 2 (Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Man Group EMG.L on Tuesday posted a slide in its 2020 core pretax profit, but raised its total dividend by 8% as funds under management touched a record high.

The company, which is nearly two-and-a-half-centuries old, said core pretax profit fell to $284 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 from $384 million, reflecting a decline from a strong performance fee outcome in the previous year.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More