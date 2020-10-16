Man Group posts growth in funds under management on market recovery

Oct 16 (Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Man Group EMG.L on Friday reported a 4.4% rise in funds under management, as it saw a recovery in markets after a steep selloff earlier in the year when most of the world was under coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

FUM as of September-end was $113.1 billion, higher than the $108.3 billion it reported as of June 30.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

