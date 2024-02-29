Man Group posts 17% rise in assets, narrowly misses expectations

By Nell Mackenzie

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Man Group EMG.L on Thursday posted a 17% rise in assets under management to $167.5 billion in the year to end-December, just narrowly missing analyst expectations.

Net investor funds flowing into the hedge fund reached $3 billion for the year ending December 2023, which was 4.9% ahead of the industry, the hedge fund said.

The London-listed company posted full year core pretax profit of $340 million, a fall of 56% from the previous year.

It recorded a core net management fee growth of 4% to $963 million while collecting $180 million of core performance fees, which was a 77% fall from the previous year.

"2023 was a year that defied market expectations as the world grappled with macroeconomic uncertainty and unforeseen geopolitical events," said Man Group's CEO Robyn Grew in a statement.

