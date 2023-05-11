Man Group Names Robyn Grew CEO, Succeeding Luke Ellis

(RTTNews) - Investment management firm Man Group Plc (MNGPF.PK, MNGPY.PK, EMG.L) announced Thursday the appointment of Robyn Grew as the next Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Luke Ellis, who has informed the Board of his decision to retire.

Grew will take over from Ellis as CEO as of September 1, at which time she will also join the Man Group Board as an executive director.

She will relocate to the UK following her appointment, but will also continue to spend a substantial proportion of her time in the US, given the firm's presence there.

Ellis will continue as CEO and remain an executive director of the Company until September 1 to ensure an orderly transition and oversight of the Company's 2023 interim results.

Grew is currently President of Man Group and a member of the Senior Executive Committee, based in the US.

During her 14 years at Man Group, Grew has managed the solutions business, overseen trading and execution as well as acted as Group COO, Head of ESG and General Counsel.

Before joining the firm in 2009, she held senior positions at investment banks Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers as well as at LIFFE, a futures and options exchange in London.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.