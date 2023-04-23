MAN GROUP (LSE:EMG) Price Target Decreased by 5.44% to 271.55

The average one-year price target for MAN GROUP (LSE:EMG) has been revised to 271.55 / share. This is an decrease of 5.44% from the prior estimate of 287.17 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 195.94 to a high of 409.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.79% from the latest reported closing price of 212.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in MAN GROUP. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMG is 0.24%, a decrease of 8.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.99% to 163,447K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,452K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,961K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMG by 2.21% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 15,764K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,051K shares, representing a decrease of 52.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMG by 36.86% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,552K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,613K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMG by 5.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,509K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,458K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMG by 11.83% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,765K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,541K shares, representing a decrease of 43.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMG by 26.76% over the last quarter.

