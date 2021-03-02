Man Group lifts dividend as assets hit record high

Muvija M Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

British hedge fund manager Man Group on Tuesday posted a slide in its 2020 core pretax profit, but raised its total dividend by 8% as funds under management touched a record high.

The company said core pretax profit fell to $284 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 from $384 million, due to a fall in fee income.

Funds under management reached $123.6 billion at the end of 2020 from $117.7 billion a year earlier, driven by gains in its alternative strategies, where assets rose by 8% to hit $77.2 billion.

The firm's long-only strategies dived during the early months of the pandemic, but recovered during the market rally at the end of 2020 to finish marginally up for the year as a whole at $46.4 billion.

The company raised its total dividend to 10.6 cents per share from 9.8 cents.

