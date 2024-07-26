Man Group H1 Profit, AuM Climb; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Investment management firm Man Group Plc (MNGPF.PK, EMG.L) reported Friday that its first-half profit after tax climbed to $164 million from last year's $83 million.

Earnings per share were 13.8 US cents, compared to 6.8 US cents last year.

Core profit before tax was $257 million, compared to $137 million last year. Core earnings per share were 17.1 US cents, compared to 8.9 US cents a year ago.

Revenue for the period grew to $733 million from last year's $506 million. Core net revenue was $761 million, compared to $513 million a year ago.

Assets under management or AUM was $178.2 billion as of June 30, higher than prior year's $151.7 billion.

Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 5.6 cents per share, same as last year. The record date is August 9 and payment date is September 20.

In London, Man Group shares were trading at 258.40 pence, up 3.03 percent.

