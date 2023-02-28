Man Group FY assets under management fall in 2022

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Man Group EMG.L posted a 4% fall in assets under management to $143.3 billion in the year to end-December, although beat expectations for AUM growth in the final three months of 2022.

The company posted full year core pretax profit of $779 million, up 18% on the previous year.

"2022 was another strong period of growth for Man Group, demonstrating the ability of our talent and technology to deliver for our clients, and the merits of the resilient and diversified business model we have built," Luke Ellis, Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

The firm recorded net inflows of $3.1 billion for 2022, down 77% against a year earlier, although this was 5.3% higher than the average posted by the UK hedge fund industry.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((Nell.Mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.