Man Group Director Buys Company Shares

Man Group plc (GB:EMG) has released an update.

Dixit Joshi, a Non-Executive Director at Man Group plc, has recently purchased 38,183 ordinary shares of the company at a price of 261.32 pence per share. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange and marks a notable investment by a key member of the firm’s management team. This move could signal confidence in the company’s future to current and potential investors.

