Man Group CEO Luke Ellis to retire, Robyn Grew to take charge

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - London-listed hedge fund Man Group EMG.L said on Thursday its chief executive Luke Ellis would retire in September and be succeeded by the company's current president, Robyn Grew.

Ellis, who first joined Man Group in 2010, said in the company's statement that it was "the right time to pass the reins" and welcomed Grew's appointment.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

