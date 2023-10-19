Man Group assets under management up, just short of expectations

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hedge fund firm Man Group EMG.L posted a rise in assets under management (AUM) to $161.2 billion on Thursday in Robyn Grew's first set of results as CEO, just shy of analyst expectations amid deepening turbulence in global markets and geopolitics.

The company attracted net flows of $700 million for the quarter to end-September.

Analysts had expected net flows of $800 million and AUM of $163.5 billion for the period, a company-supplied consensus showed.

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise Editing by Mark Potter)

