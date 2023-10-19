News & Insights

Man Group assets under management up, just short of expectations

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 19, 2023 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by Sinead Cruise for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hedge fund firm Man Group EMG.L posted a rise in assets under management (AUM) to $161.2 billion on Thursday in Robyn Grew's first set of results as CEO, just shy of analyst expectations amid deepening turbulence in global markets and geopolitics.

The company attracted net flows of $700 million for the quarter to end-September.

Analysts had expected net flows of $800 million and AUM of $163.5 billion for the period, a company-supplied consensus showed.

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise Editing by Mark Potter)

((sinead.cruise@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7513 5026; Reuters Messaging: sinead.cruise.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.