Man Group assets fall 8% amid "challenging time"

Contributor
Maiya Keidan Reuters
Published

British hedge fund manager Man Group recorded an 8% fall in assets in the first six months of 2020 as the new coronavirus pandemic dragged down performance by $5.4 billion.

Adds redemptions, performance breakdown

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Man Group EMG.L recorded an 8% fall in assets in the first six months of 2020 as the new coronavirus pandemic dragged down performance by $5.4 billion.

Man Group's total assets under management at the end of June fell to $108.3 billion from $117.7 billion on December 31.

On top of performance losses, assets were hindered by negative currency movements of $2.8 billion and net outflows of $1.2 billion.

The second quarter saw a rise in investors pulling their cash, with $300 million pulled from Man GLG's long-short funds in the six months to June 30.

Man's computer-driven long-only strategies fell 5% while discretionary long-only lost 11% in the first half of the year, partially offset by stronger performance from GLG Global Emerging Market Debt Total Return, which made 9% in the same period.

"The first half of 2020 was a challenging time for everyone," Man Group Chief Executive Officer Luke Ellis said in the statement on Thursday.

"Global markets were also heavily impacted by COVID-19. We saw significant declines in most asset classes in Q1, followed by steep rallies."

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((Maiya.Keidan@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 1594; Reuters Messaging: maiya.keidan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters